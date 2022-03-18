Gambia: Fisheries Sector Produces 171 Million Tons in 2016 - FAO Country Rep.

The FAO representative to The Gambia, Moshibudi Rampedi, has revealed that in 2016, the fisheries sector produced over 171 million tons, worth billions of US dollars.

She made this disclosure in an inception workshop designed to raise awareness among oyster harvesters on an ongoing project covering 12 countries known as FISH4ACP, which aims to improve productivity, sustainability within the value-chain of the fisheries sector.

"When one considers that in 2016 the total wealth production of the sector reached a record level of 171 million tons, resulting in a record level of consumption per capita, it strongly indicates the value of fish sale, which stood at about 362 billion US dollars."

"It shows that the fisheries sector is key to achieving FAO's overall goal of freeing the world from hunger and malnutrition."