Gambia: SK Utd Slap Sk East Bi in Km 3rd Tier

Serrekunda United over the weekend defeated Serrekunda East Bi 1-0 in the on-going Kanifing Municipality Regional Football Association (KMFA) Third Division League played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

Serrekunda East Bi beat Blue Star 2-1 in their opening league outing prior to their match with Serrekunda United.

The Serrekunda East based-club came for the significant three points to maintain their hundred percent record in the 2021-2022 Kanifing Municipality Third Tier campaign but lost to Serrekunda United 1-0.

Serrekunda East Bi will be ambitious to win their next league fixture to bounce back in the league after slipping to Serrekunda United.

Serrekunda United will fracas to win their upcoming league match to maintain their perfect run in the league campaign.