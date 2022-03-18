Somalia: Four Turkish Nationals Injured in a Roadside Explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia

Four Turkish Nationals have been injured in in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in a roadside bomb explosion on Thursday.

The explosion which took place in Hodan district was heard in several districts in Banadir region.

Eyewitnesses described the explosion massive one whose sound was heard in multiple areas in Mogadishu.

The Al-Qaeda affiliate group- Al-Shabaab militant group in a statement immediately claimed responsibility for the attack saying they tergeted the Turkish Nationals.

This comes a day after Somali National Army (SNA) said its special commandos Danab, killed a suicide bomber and captured a vehicle laden with explosives in Beer Xaani and Gabdhoole in the southern part of Kimsayo town, Jubbaland State.

Somali government forces have recently stepped up sting and special operations against the terror outfit across the regional States and Mogadishu as the Horn of Africa Nation grapples with the completion of Parliamentary elections which have for the fifth time missed deadline and has attracted international pressure and sanctions.