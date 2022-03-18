Somalia: Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Duran Farah Held Meeting With Gen.ghazi Salahuddin of the Pakistan Airforce and Discussed Strengthening Cooperation in the Aviation Sector of Both Countries

17 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Duran Farah on Thursday held a meeting in Mogadishu with Gen.Ghazi Salahuddin of the Pakistan AirForce who is on a working visit to the country.

They discussed ways in which Pakistan can contribute and support Somalia's aviation and airspace control.

The Director General of Ministry of Civil Aviation Ahmed Maalim Hassan, Somali Ambassador to Pakistan Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi and the Manager of the Civil Aviation Agency were in attendance of the meeting.

On Wednesday the senior military Air forces officials met with Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur where they discussed ways to building cooperation between the two countries in the areas of security and how #Pakistan can contribute to rebuilding Somalia's Airforces.

