Burkina Faso: Teenage Duo in Burkina Faso Squad for Belgium, Kosovo Friendlies

Burkina Faso interim head coach Oscar Barro has named two teenagers in his 29-man for the upcoming international friendly matches later this month.

The stop-gap Stallions trainer is keen on rebuilding the squad that excelled at the TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations last month.

The Stallions, following their stellar campaign in Cameroon, will face European countries Kosovo and Belgium this month.

Barro has handed an invitation to teenager Joffrey Nof Egawabloua Bazié, 18, who plays for French side Lille for his first appearance in the national team.

Abdel Rachid Noufou Zagre, 17, of local side ASF Bobo Dioulasso, has also been included in the list of players to travel for the two matches.

Verona midfielder Bryan Dabo who missed the AFCON tournament in Cameroon due to an injury has recovered to make the list.

France-born Mamady Alex Bangré, who plays for Toulouse in the French Ligue 2, has been invited to face Kosovo and Belgium.

FC Basel defender Nasser Djiga who was not present at the AFCON has been named lined up for the upcoming games.

Burkina Faso will first take on Kosovo on Thursday, March 26 2022 at the Stade Jean Rolland in Franconville, France.

The Stallions will also face European giants and current FIFA Rankings leader Belgium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Lotto Park in Anderlecht.

The West African country finished fourth at the AFCON having lost to Cameroon on penalty shootouts after throwing away a three-goal advantage.

SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS : Herve Kouakou Koffi, Soufian Farid Ouedraogo, Nourdine Balora

DEFENDERS : Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Steeve Yago, Issa Kabore, Nasser Djiga, Oula Abass Traore, Soumaila Ouattara, Abdoul Razack Guiebre

MIDFIELDERS: Adama Guira, Ibrahim Blati Toure, Gustavo Sangare, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Bryan Dabo, Cedric Badolo, Trova Boni, Stephane Ki Aziz

ATTACKERS: Bertrand Isidoro Traore, Dango Aboubacar Ouattara, Boureima Hassane Bande, Cyrille Barros Bayala, Mamady Alex Bangre, Cheick Djibril Ouattara, Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba, Joffrey Negawabloua Bazié, Abdel Rachid Noufou Zagre, Ben Qadir Abou Ouattara