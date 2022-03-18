Mauritania: Ex-France Youth Star Ba Opts for Mauritania, Named in Squad for Friendlies

Former France youth international El-Hadji Ba has switched allegiance to play for Mauritania and has been named in the squad for this month's friendlies.

The 29-year-old is part of the 26-man Mourabitounes squad revealed on Thursday for the matches against Mozambique and Libya from next week.

The midfielder, who plays for French side Guingamp, is the surprise inclusion in new coach Amir Abdou's squad in his first two matches in charge of the ambitious side.

The former France youth international is also of Senegalese descent but opted to play for Mauritania where one of his parents come from.

Ba has played for several clubs in Europe including stints with French sides Le Havre, Bastia, Socahux and Lens as well as English clubs Sunderland and Charlton.

The midfielder joins the likes of Aboubakar Kamara and Pape Ibnou Ba who are the top players called by the new coach for the friendlies to keep the side in form.

Other key Mourabitounes called for the upcoming friendlies are Guessouma Fofana, Ismael Diakhite and Aly Abeid who are expected to be instrumental in the two home matches.

The notable exclusion from the squad is inspirational player Adama Ba who retired from international football after their elimination at the group stage of the recent TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon last month.

Mauritania will play Mozambique on 26 March at the Cheikha Boidiya Stadium in Nouakchott before taking on Libya at the same venue three days later.

Abdou, who was recently appointed to lead the side following their AFCON participation, will be hoping for a good start as he takes charge of the squad for the first time.

Mauritania are preparing for the start of the qualifiers for 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cote d'Ivoire.