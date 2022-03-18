Ghana: Greater Accra Minister Lauded for Sanitation Drive

17 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

The Odoitso Odoi Kwao Families of La and Osu has lauded the efforts of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Dr Henry Quartey for sanitizing the Greater Accra Region and making it a major tourist attraction.

The two families, one of the greatest royal families in the Greater Accra Region extolled the virtues of Dr. Henry Quartey who have it instilled discipline in the fiber of Greater Accra.

"We have noted with great admiration the yeoman's job been done by Dr. Henry Quartey and his development projects in the region and we praised him for that and called for more grease to his elbows," the release by the family noted.

According to the La-Leshie Mantse Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I who made the call, the two families had no connections to the minister neither had they met him before but his good works spoke for itself and recognised by all.

"I have not met this great Ga man before and it will be a privilege to meet him which I hope to achieve soon but he has done so much for the Greater Accra in a short while," he stated.

The two families also called on other royal house in the region to support the efforts the minister and ensure the rapid development and growth of the region.

They added that Dr. Henry Quartey has rid Accra of filth, purge the environment of harmful substances and banned all manner of unmotorable vehicles on the streets.

They urge the Minister to continue his good works and added that they fully back him in all his endeavours as a Minister.

The two families congratulated the Minister and called for his elevation by his excellency the President for the good of Greater Accra.

