Tunisia: IMF Team to Visit Tunisia in Late March to Continue Negotiations With Authorities - IMF Spokesman

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A small team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Tunisia at the end of March to continue discussions with the authorities on a new financing agreement for the country, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a press conference in Washington on Thursday.

The spokesman said the discussions will build on the "good progress" already made in negotiations with the Tunisian authorities on reform policies, stressing that the IMF is and will remain a "solid" partner of Tunisia.

A staff team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had conducted a virtual staff visit to Tunisia, from February 14 to 22, 2022, for "technical" discussions with the Tunisian authorities on the set of reforms that will be undertaken, soon, ahead of the launch of a new programme of financial support and to mobilise the financial resources needed to complete the 2022 budget

At the end of this visit, the IMF mission chief for Tunisia, Chris Geiregat, said that discussions with the Tunisian authorities "had progressed well", even describing them as "fruitful".

For her part, Minister of Finance, Sihem Nemsia, indicated that these discussions were "effective" and "answered all the questions and details requested by the IMF".

