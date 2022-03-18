Tunisia: Sfax - Project Ideas for Treatment and Recovery of Waste

Tunis/Tunisia — The municipality of Sfax has received four projects for the treatment and recovery of waste in the region, proposed by Tunisian and foreign companies and investors.

These projects, presented during a day organized Thursday by the association "Sfax University City" at the conference hall of the city, include the creation of treatment units and waste recovery in response to the waste crisis that persists in the governorate for over six months, in the absence of any practical and sustainable solution.

In his opening remarks, the Mayor of Sfax, Mounir Elloumi, expressed his satisfaction with the "shift to realistic proposals" to solve the waste crisis in the region, stressing that a team of experts and academics will evaluate these proposals and select the optimal project.

In a second phase, the municipality of Sfax will submit the project to the Ministry of the Environment in order to mobilise the financial and logistical means for its implementation," the same source added.

The governorate of Sfax, where 650 tonnes of waste are produced daily, has been experiencing a crisis of household waste since last September following the closure of the El Guenna dump in Agareb.