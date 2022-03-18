Tunisia: Betacube Launches 2nd Edition of Women in Fintech Programme

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Betacube, a venture building programme for startups and entrepreneurs in Fintech and Mobility, announced on Thursday the launch of the second edition of the pre-incubation programme "Women In Fintech" in partnership with the US Embassy in Tunisia.

This programme aims to allow Tunisian female entrepreneurs with Fintech projects to shape their ideas and advance their startups during 6 weeks. Through Women in Fintech, beneficiaries will gain the knowledge and support needed to bring their project ideas to the prototype level and benefit from mentoring.

Candidates wishing to participate in this programme are asked to fill in an online form before March 31.

Out of nearly 40 fintechs labelled in Tunisia, 5 are founded or co-founded by women, the same source said.

