Tunisia: Gabes-Covid-19 - 23 People Infected in 24 Hours

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 23 more cases of infection by the Coronavirus have been reported in the governorate of Gabes in the last 24 hours, following the publication of the results of 105 tests, bringing to 28, 865 the total number of people infected in the region since the virus appeared.

The new positive cases were discovered in Mareth (21 cases), South Gabes (1 case) and New Matmata (1 case), according to an updated report published Thursday by the Regional Health Directorate.

According to the same source, 12 Covid patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the governorate of Gabes where the prevalence of infection has now risen to 62 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

In addition, the number of patients recovered from the infection has reached 28, 614 people in the governorate of Gabes where 251 citizens are still carriers of the virus.

