Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid-Covid-19 - One Death and 69 Additional Infections

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One person has died from the coronavirus in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, bringing to 1,005 the number of deaths linked to the pandemic in the region, Regional Deputy Director of Basic Health Care, Béchir Saidi, told TAP on Thursday.

In addition, 69 new infections have been detected in the region where the number of positive cases has reached 39,673 cases since the spread of the epidemic, including 39,156 patients recovered from the infection so far.

Moreover, the number of citizens having been administered at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid has risen to 216,525 people, Rafik Nsibi, Regional Coordinator of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, told TAP.Rank    ( + / - )

