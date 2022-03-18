Tunisia Working to Develop Portfolio of Projects to Implement First Phase of National Gender and Climate Change Plan (Amel Belhaj Moussa)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly Amel Belhaj Moussa, Wednesday, said that Tunisia is developing a portfolio of projects for the implementation of the first phase of the National Gender and Climate Change Plan so as to submit it to climate funds for financing, as part of the works of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change which will be organised in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, late in 2022.

In a recorded speech on the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, the Minister pointed out that by adopting the national gender and climate change plan, Tunisia will support this initiative which endeavours to empower women economically through new programmes and projects which establish the interdependence between social and climate change.

During this session, being held from March 15 to 24 in New York on the theme of "Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes," the minister said that the goal of this national plan is to increase capacity building of women, girls and vulnerable groups in rural areas and neighbourhoods with high population concentrations in a bid address climate change.

As part of implementing the National Gender and Climate Change Plan, Moussa underlined Tunisia's willingness to back women's initiatives by promoting scientific research programmes, innovation and technological development so as to create a new generation of emerging women-led institutions.

Tunisia has fulfilled its commitments within the framework of the climate negotiations by enshrining the options of the 2019 "Lima" Work Programme on Gender and its Gender Action Plan at the national level of the UNDP, the same source said.