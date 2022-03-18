Tunisia: Jerandi Meets Romanian Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, hailed, on Wednesday, during his meeting with Romanian Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Cornel Feruță, the efforts made by Romania to welcome the communities coming from Ukraine, particularly the Tunisian community which "benefited from the necessary care on the Romanian-Ukrainian border and the border with Moldova".

Presiding over the 40th extraordinary session of the ministerial conference of the Francophonie, in Paris, Jerandi conveyed to the Romanian diplomat the greetings and gratitude of the President of the Republic and the Tunisian people towards Romania for the impulse of solidarity it has shown, a Foreign Ministry statement said Thursday.

The two parties reviewed the possibilities offered in Romania to help Tunisian students to continue their academic careers and who were forced to interrupt their studies in Ukrainian universities due to the current situation in the country.