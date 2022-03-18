Tunisia: Jerandi Meets Romanian Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, hailed, on Wednesday, during his meeting with Romanian Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Cornel Feruță, the efforts made by Romania to welcome the communities coming from Ukraine, particularly the Tunisian community which "benefited from the necessary care on the Romanian-Ukrainian border and the border with Moldova".

Presiding over the 40th extraordinary session of the ministerial conference of the Francophonie, in Paris, Jerandi conveyed to the Romanian diplomat the greetings and gratitude of the President of the Republic and the Tunisian people towards Romania for the impulse of solidarity it has shown, a Foreign Ministry statement said Thursday.

The two parties reviewed the possibilities offered in Romania to help Tunisian students to continue their academic careers and who were forced to interrupt their studies in Ukrainian universities due to the current situation in the country.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X