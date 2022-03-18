Gabon: Student Fair Starts in Libreville With Participation of Several Tunisian Universities

Tunis/Tunisia — The student fair, which was organised by Conect International in collaboration with the educational and linguistic centre ShopUniversities, started on Thursday in Libreville (Gabon) and will continue until March 19, 2022.

A number of Tunisian public and private universities are participating in this fair which will host more than 27 thousand candidates for the baccalaureate, according to a statement issued by Conect.

The student fair will promote Tunisia as a destination in the field of public and private higher education and encourage Gabonese students to pursue their studies in Tunisia.

A platform will be made available to the participating universities in order to help students benefit from the opportunities offered.