Tunisia: Webinar On March 23, On 'Tunisia and European Spatial Data in Agriculture and Transport Sectors'

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The European Union (EU) Global Space Action is organising a webinar on March 23 on the theme "Tunisia and European space data: what opportunities in the fields of agriculture and transport?"

The objective is to examine the potential of the EU space programme for the agriculture and transport sectors in Tunisia, says the EU Global Action on its website.

Experts from the European Commission, the European Union Space Programme Agency (EUSPA) and local institutions will present the added value that some European space programmes, such as the Galileo geolocation programme or the EGNOS satellite navigation system, can bring to Tunisian institutions and stakeholders in the agriculture and transport sectors.

This seminar aims to encourage new business opportunities based on the use of space data for Tunisian actors.

