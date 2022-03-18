Nigeria: Joint Task Force Kills 100 Bandits in Niger

The Joint Security Task Force in Niger State has killed 100 suspected bandits in an operation at Bangi village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bala Kuryas, who confirmed this, yesterday, said the task force also recovered 61 motorcycles from the bandits in the operation which took place on Wednesday.

According to him, "we appeal to the rural dwellers not to hesitate to report to the nearest security outfit any person or group of persons with gunshot wound for action. All we require from members of the public is vital information that can aid our men on ground to deal with any form of security threat."

The Niger State Government through the Chairman of Joint Security Task Force and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umaru, while commending the task force for its professionalism during the gun battle with the bandits, said: "We are really making progress in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal elements in the state."

Police, military in gun battle with kidnappers, in Abuja

Meanwhile, operatives of the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in a joint operation with the military in a gun battle with kidnappers, Tuesday, arrested one of the kidnappers, rescued a victim and recovered arms abandoned by the criminals.

Spokesperson of the FCT Police command, Josephine Adeh, while giving details of the operation said: "On Tuesday, at about 11 pm, upon the receipt of an actionable intelligence from well-meaning members of the Dobi Kwalita area of the FCT, about the assembly of a number of persons suspected to be kidnappers, the tactical and intelligence assets at the disposal of the Gwagwalada Area command and Divisional Police headquarters in concert with military personnel of 176 Battalion and the local vigilante, moved swiftly into the scene.

"In a bid to escape the aggressive advancement of the team, the criminal elements opened fire on the team, while the team repelled the attack, recording the rescue of one kidnapped Sani Dauje, a resident of Dobi Kwalita area of the FCT.

"The team arrested one Usman Babangida, 18-year-old male and a member of the criminal syndicate, and recovered two fire arms with breach numbers 56-128031015 and 1974HKOOO85.

"The arms are currently in the custody of the military operatives in addition to 21 and 23 rounds of live ammunition.

"The suspect is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, as monitoring continues in the area, while effort to apprehend fleeing members of the criminal syndicate is in top gear".

Vanguard News Nigeria