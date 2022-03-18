Nigeria: 'Kebbi Security and Civil Defence Corps Did Not Ask Anyone to Avoid Daking/Bunza Road Over Bandits'

18 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has distanced its command on a fake statement making the rounds on social media that, it has warned commuters in Kebbi to avoid Daking/Bunza road because bandits were seen along the roads.

Dismissing the statement as fake, fictitious, unfounded and baseless the Kebbi state command spokesperson DSC Akeem Babatunde Adeyemi stated that such statement didn't emanate from the command "we don't know where it came from so it's a pigments of imagination of mischief makers who wants to drag the name our command to mud he said.

According to him full investigation has been launched by the Command to unravel those behind the lies and credited it to Kebbi state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and if found will be decisively dealt with to forestall another occurrence.

He noted that, the command will not be deterred or distracted from carrying out their official primary assignment of securing the state and arresting criminal elements including rumour peddlers "i wish to use this medium to categorically state here that, we have no hand in the fake statement and further warned the originators of the statement that ,the long arm of the law will catch up with them and we hereby reject it totally.

