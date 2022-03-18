Namibia: Woody Saddened By Lack of Backing

Despite the Brave Gladiators almost making the continental women's showpiece, head coach Woody Jacobs expressed dismay at the manner in which the team is treated.

Just last month, the senior national women's team came close to booking a place in this year's African Women Cup Championship penciled for Morocco, but failed to beat regional powerhouse Zambia, who went through on the away goals rule, after the teams drew their two matches 0-0 and 1-1.

Jacobs in a recent interview with Desert Radio, however, lashed out

at the manner in which the Brave Gladiators are treated compared to other national teams like cricket, hockey, the Brave Warriors and rugby who receive official send-offs.

He said that during the qualifying campaign the Gladiators did not receive a single official sending-off, nor was the team accompanied by top officials from the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

"When we went to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Lusaka in Zambia and Johannesburg in South Africa, we wrote letters to the high commissioners who welcomed us. But the Zambian side had their minister of sport, while there were football association officials in South Africa."

"What happened to our government. In 2019 when the Brave Warriors played Zambia in Lusaka, government officials and the then NFA's normalisation committee were present. Is it because of their internal issues that they do not see eye to eye," asked the coach.

He argued that other national teams receive send-offs and have their appearance money arranged, but the Brave Gladiators have still not been paid.

Jacobs said that when the team returned home there was no one to welcome them at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, while the players went home empty-handed.

"They are not just players, but some are also mothers with no extra income. The NFA could not sustain them and Fifa did not give the money as they were supposed to. Where is the government," Jacobs asked.

He said the Brave Gladiators' talent must be harnessed and they will certainly pay back their dues in time if only the corporate sector and government comes on board.

The outspoken Jacobs called on everyone to take charge and expressed confidence that he can change the fortunes of the Gladiators, if he is retained as their coach.

"I believe in the quality of the girls, who gave me the confidence to carry on, but it all depends on my bosses."

When asked about any incentives to boost the player's morale, Jacobs said nothing was communicated to him as head coach, but if there were any, he said that could have changed the way the players looked at the qualifying campaign.

"I am not going to leave the Gladiators. I will certainly build on the foundation built during the Afcon qualifiers including the experience picked during the Cosafa campaign," he stressed.

Jacobs called on the establishment of school's football leagues for girls at primary and secondary schools as most if not all schools have playing fields, be it gravel or grass.

He added that, if resources permitted, he will travel countrywide to unearth new talent that could be harnessed to contribute to the growth of the Brave Gladiators.