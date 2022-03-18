Namibia: Golden Girls Set Bloem Alight

CHRISTINE Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi started their international season on a great note when they set Bloemfontein alight with superb performances in the first event of Athletics South Africa's Grand Prix series on Wednesday.

Competing in the women's 100m, the two Namibians got off to strong starts to take the lead, but Mboma soon powered past her compatriot to win the race in a new Namibian record time of 11,15 seconds.

Masilingi came second in 11,24 seconds, which was just outside her personal best and previous Namibian record time of 11,20, while Sherley Nekhubvi of South Africa came third in 11,49.

They were remarkable times for so early in the season, while it was only the second-ever competitive 100m race that Mboma had run, following her debut in the event at Swakopmund in January.

On that occasion she also got off to a winning start when she took gold in 11,25 seconds, with Masilingi coming second in 11,37 seconds.

After the race Mboma said she was surprised by her time.

"It was a great race, I didn't expect to run this time, so I'm very happy with the time. In Swakop it was my first time to run the 100m and here it was my second experience and it was great," she said.

Masilingi was also pleased with their performances.

"It was a good race, it was very competitive with my training mate, so it's always good. When we ran in Swakop that was sea level times, so we didn't really take that into consideration, but the times definitely look good," she said.

Their coach Henk Botha said he was proud of his athletes.

"The weather conditions were a bit cold and there was a slight head wind of about minus 1,1 metres per second, but anyhow the girls ran a superb race and I'm so proud of both of them.

"Beatrice did a season best of 11,24 seconds and Christine obviously a personal best of 11,15 and these are the kind of times that we need to have a great season," he added.

The two athletes will soon head to Texas in the United States where they have been invited to train, but their next major competition will in Botswana at the end of April according to Botha.

"We will return to Namibia within the next day or two, and will continue with our preparations. We have been invited to train in Texas for about two weeks, but we won't compete at any major events there. We might still compete at one event, but I am still awaiting confirmation about that," he said.

"The next major event that we will compete in is a big international event in Botswana on the 30th of April, so we are excited and looking forward to that. Please continue supporting us and I hope you all have a wonderful independence weekend," he added.