Africa: MultiChoice Fixes Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for May 14

Multichoice has fixed the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for May 14.

The award organisers during a press conference held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, announced an eight-day line-up of events, which will culminate in the awards night on May 14.

Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Group, Dr Busola Tejumola said: "We received a good number of quality entries from across the continent for this edition of the AMVCAs and we are pleased to reveal the final shortlist of nominees, which we are confident embody the excellence the awards is renowned for."

"We are focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry truly magical and beaming that magic to millions of Africans who watch the awards every year.

"These curated events will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food and African culture. There will also be panel discussions and film screenings from our MultiChoice Talent Factory, industry sessions, and competitions for digital content creators and budding fashion designers" she said.

The eight-day event will commence with an Opening Night on Saturday, May 7. This will be followed by a first-ever AMVCA runway show in partnership with Bella Naija Style on Sunday, May 8. On Monday, May 9, will be MultiChoice Talent Factory Day with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MTF academy.

For this edition, nominees have been confirmed in 33 categories including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's Best Soundtrack winner will take home N1 million sponsored by Pepsi, organisers said.

Meanwhile, a live broadcast event hosted by actors Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong will be held on March 19 to announce the year's nominations.

For this edition, Africa Magic announced a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator and the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series, bringing the total number of categories to 33. 12 categories will be open to viewers' vote and 21 will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Victor Okhai. Some of the other categories include Best Movie in Southern, East and West Africa, Best Director and Best Cinematographer.

Tejumola added that viewers can join the conversation using the hashtag #AMVCA8 and follow @africamagictv for live tweets. The full list of nominees will be published on the Africa Magic website following the announcement.

Vanguard News Nigeria