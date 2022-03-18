Nigeria's Public Debt Up 20.2 Percent to N39.56trn

18 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Ujah, Abuja

Nigeria's total public debt rose by 20.2 percent to N39.56 trillion ($95.77 billion) as at December 31, 2021, up from N32.92 trillion ($86.392 billion) in 2020, the Director-General (D-G) of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, has stated.

Oniha disclosed this at a media interactive session in Abuja, yesterday, adding that the amount represented the total External and Domestic Debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said that the figure also included the N5.489 trillion new borrowings by the federal government as contained in the 2021 Appropriation and Supplementary Acts to part-finance Deficit.

The breakdowns shows that domestic debt was N23.7 trillion or 69.92 percent; while external debt was N15.855 trillion, representing 40.08 per cent.

The federal government portion of the debt was N33.228 trillion, with domestic accounting for N19.243 trillion and external N13.885 trillion, while all the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory owed a total of N6.428 trillion.

According to Oniha, borrowings were already on a downward trajectory until the 2015-2016 recession, which reversed the trend.

She noted that the federal government has been consistently running a deficit budget for many years, including when oil prices were high, a reason she said, exacerbated the nation's debt stock.

The DMO boss explained, however, that with the total Public Debt Stock to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as at December 31, 2021, of 22.47%, the nation's Debt-to-GDP ratio still remained within Nigeria's self-imposed limit of 40%.

She added: "This ratio is prudent when compared to the 55% limit advised by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for countries in Nigeria's peer group, as well as, the ECOWAS Convergence Ratio of 70%."

Oniha said that the nation's challenge was how to manage the delicate balance of poor revenue and bridge the wide infrastructure gap in the country.

"Nigeria has a double challenge of a low revenue base and a huge infrastructure gap," she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X