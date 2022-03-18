Namibia: Franchise T20 Cricket Returns

THE Richelieu Franchise T20 series takes place for the third year in a row when four Namibian franchise teams will battle it out for top honours over the next two weekends.

BA Blasting have won the the series for the past two years and will once again send out a strong team after the draft for this season's series was completed about a month ago.

According to the draft each team may retain three national players and one senior club player, but the rest of their players, which include u19 players are placed in the pool to be redrafted.

BA Blasting have retained national captain Gerhard Erasmus and his national colleagues Nicol-Loftie-Eaton and Ruben Trumpelmann, as well as club player Michau Du Preez, who has also represented the Eagles at international level.

In the draft they managed to obtain the services of national pace bowler Tangeni Lungameni, but national all rounder Karl Birkenstock and spinner Bernard Scholtz were released to the pool and redrafted, and have since been signed up by MR 24/7 Namspire and King Price Kings respectively.

BA Blasting have been strengthened by the signings of Lohan Louwrens and Zhivago Groenewaldt, while some of their u19 players include Dylan Leicher, Lu-Hendro de Waal and Alex Volschenk.

Captain Erasmus, however, will not be available after he once again broke his hand on international duty in UAE and has since gone to have surgery.

King Price Kings, who were the losing finalists last year, have retained their national players Pikky Ya France, Michael van Lingen and JJ Smit, while some of their club players include JP Kotze, Joshuan Julius and Danie van Schoor, and u19 players, Louis Peters, Dirk Theunissen and Jack Parker.

XCO M&M Signs will be led by national players Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Stephen Baard and Shaun Fouche, while their club players include Malan Kruger and Donovan Zealands, and u19's Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, JC Balt and JW Visagie.

MR 24/7 Namspire includes national players Zane Green, Mauritius Ngupita and Ben Shikongo; club players Niko Davin, Dewald Nell and Matthew de Gouveia; and u19's, Ramon Wilmot, Ryan Moffett and Renier Bosman.

BA Blasting co-owner Helga Volschenk said it should be a close series this year.

"I think the teams are very balanced this year and it will definitely be a strength versus strength situation. But in the end it's all about what happens on the field of play, while it's also a great opportunity for the youngsters to step up and prove themselves alongside their national team mates," she said.

Associated Motor Holdings has, meanwhile, come on board as a naming partner of BA Blasting, after announcing a sponsorship of N$50 000 which will mainly be used to cover expenses, while their name will also be displayed on the kit.

Although the tournament is still largely amateur in Namibia, with the official prize money for the winners amounting to only N$8 000, there are still a lot of other expenses, according to Volschenk.

"We put up our own prize money for our players, for each game we have a N$250 prize for the batter and bowler of the match, the player of the match and what we call the mongrel award for a player who does something special on the field.

"At the end of the tournament the winning team will receive N$8 000 from the main sponsors Richelieu, but if BA Blasting manages to retain the title we will top it up to a total of N$20 000. Then there are a lot of other expenses as well, so I'd say our total expenses will amount to about N$180 000, but it's definitely worth it and that community spirit and satisfaction of winning is something that money can't buy," she said.

The tournament starts today at the Trustco United field, and continues with matches tomorrow and Sunday at the same venue.