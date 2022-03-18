Zimbabwe: Dembare Chasing Nadolo's Signature

HARARE giants Dynamos are pushing for a reunion with midfielder King Nadolo before sealing their signings ahead of the close of the transfer window at the end of this month.

DeMbare have two weeks to agree with the midfielder, who had not renewed his contract when it expired last year and was linked to a career breakthrough move to a Georgian side in Europe.

Nadolo was reported to have joined Georgian Ligue 2 side FC Marani Tbilisi four months ago. However, the midfielder has been holed up in the country despite getting his visas and all the other paperwork done.

DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya yesterday said the Harare giants, who have been on a shopping spree since the window opened at the beginning of the year, are eager to have the midfielder back in the fold.

Ndiraya told journalists yesterday that DeMbare will only close their purse once he was successful in signing Nadolo back and also getting another experienced goalkeeper, to complement Taimon Mvula and Frank Kuchineyi.

"I'm happy. We have been building our team over some time. Of course, I will not talk about 2019 and 2020. In 2021 we tried but because of the resources we couldn't really bring the quality that we wanted.

"In 2022, we got a partner (Sakunda Holdings) who injected some cash into our system. Of course, that really gave us some space to bring in more quality players.

"I can safely say that we now have some quality but of course we are still working on King Nadolo. I think there have been negotiations going on for King to come back and the management is taking care of that.

"So if we bring in King I am sure we will be done with the transfer window. But not just King, we are also looking for a third goalkeeper. At the moment we only have two, so we want a third goalkeeper so that department becomes very competitive.

"But I think we are satisfied with what we have. I think we have good quality that will take us through the whole season. Of course we want to have numbers because you never know what happens during the season.

"We may have injuries, loss of form, a lot of things can happen. So we want to have good depth and the addition of the two players I have spoken about would make us a really competitive side," said Ndiraya.

Nadolo, who started his football career at Circle Cement before moving to Tafara Rangers played for the Dynamos juniors between 2008 and 2009. He then relocated to South Africa before returning home for a stint with Highlanders.

But after returning to South Africa for a stint with Witbank Spurs he came back home to join Premiership side TelOne and then Dynamos in 2020.

He was one of the signings for Ndiraya, who has been seeking to rebuild a strong squad since taking over from Lloyd Chigowe in 2029.

Dynamos had a huge say during the current transfer window following the financial boost in their new marriage with Sakunda Holdings.

They have brought in a number of players like 2019 Soccer Star runner-up Ralph Kawondera, Keith Murera, Brandon Mpofu, Evans Katema, Issa Sadiki as well as three foreigners that include two Ghanaians Emmanuel Paga and Martin Ofori; and Nigerian Alex Orotomal.

Dynamos are set to host ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow. Their preparations received a big boost with the recovery of fullback Emmanuel Jalai from a groin injury and big Nigerian forward Orotomal who had a muscle pull.

The duo missed the last assignment which Dynamos won 3-1 over Tenax at the National Sports Stadium.

"We had Emmanuel Jalai and Alex Orotomal out last week. I am happy to report that they are all back and we should expect them to play a part in Saturday's match.

"Issa Sadiki, who was out with a toe injury, has also resumed training although we really don't expect him to play a part in this match.

"We are now working on his fitness. In short all our players are back in training, which is a good sign for us and we are seeing very good competition at training and it has really left us with so many options for the upcoming match," said Ndiraya.