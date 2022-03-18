Tanzania: Magufuli Legacy Lives On'

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to keep alive the legacy of the late President John Magufuli by carrying on with development projects, which were initiated by her predecessor who died March 17th, last year.

Addressing a multitude of guests who attended a special mass to commemorate Dr Magufuli's one year death anniversary, the Head of State remembered the former leader as a visionary, courageous and patriotic leader who was against corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

President Samia attended the memorial service along with a host of other national leaders and later on laid a wreath at the grave of the late former president. Others in attendance were Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, ministers, heads of security organs and hundreds of ordinary citizens.

"Dr Magufuli advocated for hard work and patriotism, he wanted to see a Tanzania with a liberated economy towards self reliance," Ms Samia told the multitude of people who turned up at Magufuli grounds in Chato District, Geita Region.

President Samia was categorical that the sixth phase government under her leadership will not only develop and complete ongoing projects initiated by the fifth phase government but also introduce new ventures.

"Some of the projects which he initiated have been completed; in the near future we are going to launch the Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam, which was his dream to have it completed," she stated.

She mentioned other areas to which her government is still giving emphasis, such as implementation of projects in health, education, water and electricity.

President Samia assured Chato residents all ongoing projects in the district will be completed as planned including a ferryboat MV Chato, which has been completed by 100 per cent at a cost of 3.1bn/- and Chato Airport whose completion has reached 95 per cent.

The other project is a bus stand in the district which is being constructed at a cost of 13.2bn/- and whose completion has reached 90 per cent, Ms Samia told the audience after the memorial mass at Magufuli grounds.

Appearing on a special television interview aired by Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) on Wednesday night, Ms Samia mentioned some of the projects that her government has inherited and undertaking including the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) along the central railway line.

"We have already secured a contractor for implementation of lot five which stretches from Makutopora, Tabora to Mwanza. A tender for lot six which covers Tabora to Kigoma will be announced soon," she explained.

Regarding the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), Ms Samia said implementation of the scheme has now reached between 57 and 58 per cent up from 46 per cent when she took office.

"The project was set to be completed this year but due to some challenges such as Covid-19 its completion date has been pushed forward to the year 2024," she stated.

On the other hand, construction of the 3.2 kilometres Kigongo-Busisi Bridge across Lake Victoria has now reached 36 per cent, up from 20 per cent at the time that Ms Samia became president.

President Samia said other projects such as construction of roads are being developed across the country and the government has already disbursed funds to the contractors.

"My government aims at building a modern Tanzania and improving the welfare of all Tanzanians. We have come from far and the journey is still long. What we are planning will only be successful if we maintain peace and harmony amongst ourselves," she stressed.

During her speech, President Samia recalled the shock that gripped her upon learning of the death of the then President Magufuli, with the sad news leaving her pondering how she would should the responsibility of leading the country.

"To me, March 17 last year was a day of shock and deep thinking on the responsibility that was to be bestowed on my shoulders without being prepared.

"I must admit here that I was asking myself where I should start from, after sometime I said to myself I will start from where my brother (Dr Magufuli) ended," Ms Samia revealed.