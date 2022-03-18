Tanzania: Magufuli Sacrificed Himself for Nation's Prosperity

THE Vice- President Dr Philip Mpango has lauded former President the late Dr John Magufuli as a person who sacrificed his life for the prosperity of the nation and Tanzanians.

Dr Mpango conveyed the heartfelt tribute at the memorial services of Dr Magufuli which was held at the Magufuli Grounds located in Chato District, Geita Region where the former President was laid to rest.

"Dr Magufuli sacrificed his life...he used to say that he had offered himself as a sacrifice. I believe that we as leaders should sacrifice ourselves for our beautiful country," said Dr Mpango.

He shared his thoughts of the late President Magufuli, saying he was a teacher to him and many Tanzanians, pointing out that he taught the nation to always rely on God in every circumstance.

Dr Mpango said even when the nation was facing turmoil due to Covid-19 outbreak, he did not tire to guide people to turn to God. He, on the other hand, appealed to the widow and the family of Dr Magufuli to rely on God in everything.

The VP cited another important lesson drawn from the life of the late Dr Magufuli as his constant call to Tanzanians to keep working hard under his popular slogan "Hapa Kazi Tu".

He added: "It is stated in the teachings of God, if anyone will not work neither shall he eat...he kept reminding us of the importance of hard work for the development of the For his part, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi was of the view that one year has gone but it still felt like yesterday when the country lost their beloved one.

"Tanzanians will continue remembering and honoring former President Magufuli by promoting his vision and philosophies among the many good deeds for the development of the nation. "We will remember his leadership which was characterized by wisdom, confidence and competency...we will continue to learn from his history and the many legacies left behind for the social economic welfare of the country." Stated President Mwinyi.

He added that "While we remember the late former President, we thank God for giving us a visionary and confident leader in furthering all the goods left behind. Under the slogan of 'Kazi Iendelee" it reflects clearly on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's true intentions to uphold all the good things, which have been left behind by all her predecessors.

Dr Mwinyi revealed that it was clear that the slogan is the best way to honor the legacy left behind Dr Magufuli. The best way to do so was to continue working hard by taking into account all the good foundations of patriotism and integrity.

"We have the role to ensure we are honouring his legacies by fighting all acts of corruption, embezzlement and laxity, the things which he stood against during his lifetime," the Isles leader said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, extended recognition to President Samia for successfully executing projects which were initiated by her predecessors the late President Magufuli.

She encouraged the deceased's family to take heart from the word of God, maintaining that Dr Magufuli did well for the nation and the country and Tanzanians are reaping the fruits of his good deeds.

Chief Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma noted that Dr Magufuli did not live to write his own history, but all he has done will rewrite itself.

Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Ms Jenista Mhagama, indicated that the special memorial service is in line with the true intentions of Tanzanians to pray for Dr Magufuli and the whole nation.