Tanzania: UNFPA - Tanzania Needs Solid Data, Evidence On Persons With Disabilities

TANZANIA needs solid data and evidence on persons with disabilities in order to deliver on its commitment to achieving its development aspirations as set out in its visions.

Tanzania's Vision 2025, Zanzibar's Vision 2050 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs places the highest priority on leaving no one behind and serving the furthest behind first.

The Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr Mark Schreiner, made the appeal during a dialogue between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and persons with disability (PWDs) held on Wednesday at the Chamwino State House in the Dodoma capital.

"It has been estimated that globally, the amount of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lost annually due to disability exclusion is between 1.37 trillion US dollars and 1.97 trillion US dollars," said Mr Schreiner, who presented the remarks on behalf of UN Tanzania Resident Coordinator Zlatan Milisic.

According to him, protecting and upholding the rights of persons with disabilities is a human right imperative and is essential for continued strong economic growth in the country.

Mr Schreine revealed that the World Disability report of 2011 indicated that 15 per cent of the world's population, equivalent to one billion people, lives with some form of disability.

On the other hand, in Tanzania according to the 2012 Population and Housing Census, 9.3 per cent of the population lives with a disability. He, however, noted that the true number is likely to be much higher, citing examples of children, young people and persons with intellectual disabilities including psychosocial disabilities to remain largely excluded and invisible in the official data.

"Adhering to the principle of 'Everyone counts', this years' Population and Housing Census, will provide a unique opportunity for an update of the situation of persons with disabilities in Tanzania by age, sex, disability and geographic location and importantly how they are living, as well as other key socioeconomic characteristics.

Today's (Wednesday) event, therefore, provides us all with an opportunity to champion the census and ensure that all persons with disabilities are counted and made visible in our population data," he said.

He added that "There is a need to understand their potential and their realities to inform national planning, policies and programmes and determine resource allocation to implement Tanzania's commitments to promote the rights of persons with disabilities.

The Country Representative expressed the UN's commitment to ensuring full participation of persons with disabilities in decision-making around any issues affecting them.