Nigeria: EFCC Moves Obiano From Lagos to Abuja for Questioning

Mr Obiano, the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, was arrested by EFCC operatives at Lagos airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, United States.

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has transferred the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, from its Lagos zonal office to its headquarters in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

According to sources at the anti-graft agency, the former governor was taken from his Lagos office to the agency's headquarters in Abuja Friday morning.

"He has been moved this morning (Friday) from our Lagos zonal office to our headquarters in Abuja for proper interrogation," the source said.

The former governor, the sources said, would be interrogated on issues involving allegations of corruption, details of which cannot yet be independently ascertained by PREMIUM TIMES.

The exact time he was flown into Abuja could also not be ascertained yet.

EFCC's spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his known phone number.

Mr Obiano was apprehended at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos at about 8.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sources at the commission, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press on the matter, said Mr Obiano was arrested at Lagos airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, United States.

The arrest came barely hours after Mr Obiano completed his second term as governor and handed over to Charles Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who was sworn in as the sixth governor of the state on Thursday.

Although details of the arrest are still sketchy, this newspaper learnt that Mr Obiano, who had been on the commission's watchlist since last year, was said to have been moved from the EFCC's Lagos zonal command to its Abuja headquarters.

It will be recalled that the commission had since last year placed the former governor on its watch list.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in November last year that the EFCC had in a letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) dated November 15, 2021, requested the Service to place the governor on a watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of entry and exit.