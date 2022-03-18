Zimbabwe: Copper Cable Thief Nabbed With Wires Worth ZW$65k

18 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

A 21-year-old Dzivarasekwa man was nabbed while stealing copper cables in Tynwald South industrial park, a Harare court heard on Thursday.

The suspect, Moreblessing Munga was arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda answering to theft charges.

Prosecutors allege he stole cables worth ZW$65 660.

The cables were recovered.

Munga was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody pending bail ruling this Friday.

According to court papers, on March 16 2022 Munga was allegedly spoted rolling a stolen 7-meter cable at Tynwald South industrial area by one Reuben Thikathali.

Thikathali is said to have followed Munga and he caught up with him whilst still in the possession of the cable.

He was then taken Dzivarasekwa police station where Brighton Guza, a Zimbabwe Electric Supply Authority (ZESA) official confirmed that the electric cable belongs to ZESA.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X