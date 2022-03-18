Zimbabwe: Copper Cable Thief Nabbed With Wires Worth ZW$65k

A 21-year-old Dzivarasekwa man was nabbed while stealing copper cables in Tynwald South industrial park, a Harare court heard on Thursday.

The suspect, Moreblessing Munga was arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda answering to theft charges.

Prosecutors allege he stole cables worth ZW$65 660.

The cables were recovered.

Munga was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody pending bail ruling this Friday.

According to court papers, on March 16 2022 Munga was allegedly spoted rolling a stolen 7-meter cable at Tynwald South industrial area by one Reuben Thikathali.

Thikathali is said to have followed Munga and he caught up with him whilst still in the possession of the cable.

He was then taken Dzivarasekwa police station where Brighton Guza, a Zimbabwe Electric Supply Authority (ZESA) official confirmed that the electric cable belongs to ZESA.