South Africa: President Ramaphosa Requests Public Protector for Reasons Not to Suspend Her

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons why he should not suspend her in terms of Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution.

This follows confirmation from the Speaker of the National Assembly that the Section 194 Committee has resolved to continue with its consideration of the motion for the removal of the Public Protector.

Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution states that the President may "suspend a [Public Protector, Auditor-General or a member of a Commission established in terms of Chapter 9 of the Constitution] from office at any time after the start of the proceedings of a committee of the National Assembly for the removal of that person".

In a letter to the Public Protector dated 17 March 2022, President Ramaphosa says that in light of the resolution of the Committee:

"It would therefore now be appropriate to consider whether or not you ought to be suspended pending finalisation of the Committee's work.

"I therefore hereby ask you to provide me with reasons why I should not exercise my powers in terms of Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution, in writing, within 10 working days of the date of this letter."