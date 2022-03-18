South Africa: Crime Stats Not Related to Termination of Commissioner's Contract

The circumstances and discussions that led to the mutual agreement on the early termination of former National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole's contract is not related to the recent crime statistics, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

He was responding to a question from EFF leader Julius Malema during a question and answer plenary of the National Assembly on Thursday.

"The outgoing National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole, and I had been in communication over some time about matters that led to the mutual agreement on the early termination of his contract," he said.

Malema had asked the President that, given the reported high levels of crime in the period between 1 October and 31 December 2021, what was the reason that he removed the National Police Commissioner but retained the Police Minister Bheki Cele?

The President said discussions surrounding the tensions between Sitole and Cele, which dominated media reports leading up to this year's State of the Nation Address, had been playing out for some time.

"These discussions were therefore not related to the crime statistics for October to December 2021, but were instead guided by what would be in the best interests of the country," he said.

The President said, meanwhile, that the latest crime statistics reflect the huge task that faces society on combating crime and violence.

"These statistics show improvements in some areas and but also reversals in other areas.

"Between October to December 2020 and the same period in 2021, for example, there was a 9% increase in murders and a 14% increase in car hi-jackings. At the same, there was a 9% drop in sexual offences and an 8% decline in burglaries and other property-related crimes."

The President said while the quarterly statistics are important for tracking crime trends and informing responses, the reality was that crime in the country remains high.

"This reality reminds us that reducing crime is a responsibility that all of us need to shoulder - as the police, as political leaders, as communities, as families, as business people, as workers, as civil society.

"The recruitment of 12 000 additional police officers, among other measures to strengthen the police, will help us to turn the tide and create safer communities for all."