Zimbabwe: Mbare Art Space Gets Internet Boost

In a bid to assist the local visual artists in Mbare community on their communications, Liquid Intelligent Technologies have supported the Mbare Art Space with Wifi services valid for the next two years for the art lab.

The art lab which is meant to assist the artist with connections, network and help them even exhibit their wares online.

The official launch ceremony saw some of the arts practitioners' authorities, diplomats, councillors, celebrities, artists and musicians among others in attendance.

Founder member for Mbare Art Space and Urban Culture and Heritage Initiative Trust (UCHI), Moffat Takadiwa said was delighted with the support as it would go a long way in developing the skills and talents of artists in the ghetto.

"I am glad that our plea has been heard and it was always a dream come true for us especially in Mbare to have what we call our own and at the same time improve our communication skills with internet facilities.

"Due to Covid-19 pandemic it is still difficult to travel to some countries and hold exhibitions but nowadays it is about virtual platforms. Not many know that my claim to fame started on social media henceforth that is the power the internet has," he said.

Takadiwa has been working in Mbare for the past decade and participated at an international level.

"I have been signed on by an art gallery in Paris and another in United States where they exhibit my works. We thank the partners who have supported us, but the bigger picture is we want to have access build an art centre, where artist can come do their work and give platform to people in our community to come and work, have opportunities," he said.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies regional chief business officer Southern Africa, Lorreta Songola, said besides being part of their community social responsibility to assist artists with the internet they have to earn it.

"We will be watching you, monitoring the project. It should benefit everyone, especially those in the Mbare community. I am happy that we have managed to deliver the support. We hope it will go a long way in achieving your goals," she said.

Speaking at the official launch also, first counsellor European Union delegate Patrick Lambrechts said the EU had been committed to culture in this country for a long time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We see our support to the diverse and rich arts and culture sector in this country not only as a way to preserve the arts and cultural traditions, but also as a tool for the development of this country and its people," he said.

"As much as we aspire to development and the future rather than the past, it is important not to forget our history and where we come from. The Mbare Art Space is a remarkable place, a vibrant non-profit visual arts community that has emerged out of what once was a popular beerhall. Like many of the art works produced here, it is the epitome of converting something once loved, into something new, something to engage women and men, girls and boys."

He said art in its various forms was a substantial part of the culture of this country, of the narrative of its people and hence it formed an intrinsic part of the identity of Zimbabweans.

Lambrechts said they partnered with Culture Fund of Zimbabwe and Creative Action to boost the momentum of creative movements so as to strengthen capacities for more sustainable creative ecosystems that could ultimately contribute to Zimbabwe meeting its Sustainable Development Goals and targets.

"We extended support to 22 innovative projects, including those initiated and led by women from all over Zimbabwe over a two year period- transforming practices and livelihoods," he said.