Zimbabwe: Kurauzvione Faces Former Mentor

GOLDEN Valley head coach Leo Kurauzvione is looking at upsetting his former mentor Clifton Kadurira when his side visits Ngezi Platinum Under-19 in a ZIFA Northern Region Division Soccer League match at Baobab this afternoon.

Kurauzvione, who replaced Kadurira at the gold miners, believes his side are ready for the challenge and are well prepared.

"I think it will be a tough game considering that the coach knows most of our players whom he worked with before. We need to win the game so that we encourage our supporters who have been rallying behind us this season.

"The team has improved in all departments and we are happy that we have managed to maintain our form in the past game.

"Our team has been together for several seasons and they have a better understanding now which I believe is helping us in a big way," added Kurauzvione.

Kadurira, who is on record saying that his side is for development, has transformed some young players into men with some making it into their senior side.

"The boys are always improving and it is about exposure and they can face any team despite their average age of 21," said Kadurira.

Northern Region Division One Fixtures

Today: Ngezi Platinum Under-19 v Golden Valley (Boabab)

Tomorrow: Golden Eagles v Commando Bullets (Ellis Robbins), Simba Bhora v Harare City Cubs (Wadzanai), Chegutu Pirates v CUMA Academy Pfupajena), Trojan Stars v Herentals U-20 (Trojan), Come Again v CAM and Motor (Come Again), PAM United v Chinhoyi Stars (Muriel Mine), Banket United v Karoi United (Kuwadzana).

Central Region Fixtures

Tomorrow: Vumbachikwe v TelOne (Vumbachikwe), Sheasham v Loss Control (Gweru Sports Club), ZPC Munyati v Tongogara (Munyati).

Sunday: Paramount United v Dulibadzimu (Gokwe Centre), FC Platinum U-19 v Filabusi (Mandava), Bishopstone v MSU (Bishopstone)