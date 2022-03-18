Zimbabwe: Platinum Derby Excites Mapeza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza reckons their Castle Lager Premiership football clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava tomorrow could produce another epic battle.

The two platinum mining companies-owned teams have fought for bragging rights in the last seven years, with Mapeza's side dominating most of the duels.

"Ngezi Platinum Stars, as you are aware we are brothers. All the games we have played against Ngezi since 2016; they have been exciting matches. So I am expecting a very exciting match come Saturday," said Mapeza.

"They have been doing well of late, after posting a very good result against Cranborne Bullets, last weekend, definitely they will be very high in confidence.

"Takesure (Chiragwi) has done very well, he is my younger brother, and he is showing that he can do it at this level. So for Ngezi, I think they did well in appointing him. It shows that they have got so much confidence in his abilities, so I am expecting a very exciting match on Saturday."

The two sides have met with mixed fortunes at the start of the season but they remain within touching distance at the top of the table.

Interestingly, they come into the match with many similarities. They have the same number of points (12), same number of wins (three), same number of draws (three) and identical one loss from their opening seven games.

The differences are marked in the goals scored and goals conceded. Mapeza's team has been working hard to improve on their scoring record after experiencing a drought in the last few games since the return from the AFCON break.

The team had a flying start this season and scored eight goals in their opening two matches played before the two-month break.

Since resumption, the side has played five games and scored only two goals. The marked handicap in front of goal has seen Mapeza's side winning only one game in five attempts since the restart.

But the good thing that has soothed Mapeza is that they have been creating chances.

"The most important thing is we are creating those chances. It's just a matter of time. We have got a young squad, if you look at our front-line, it's just small boys and they have been doing very well in this tough competitive league.

"It is just a matter of time. It is still too early; the season is going to be a long marathon but so far so good I can't complain.

"I am not going to look much into what people say. Everybody can see that our strike force is just young boys. They don't have the much-needed experience at this level but we are getting those chances, and I think what they just need to improve much on is on their decision making.

"They just need to do well on their decision making and awareness. But the rest, they are doing very well. I can't complain where we are at the log at the moment, it is just a four-point difference (with early pace-setters Manica Diamonds).

"It happened like this again some three or four seasons ago, where we started, I think on number five or six, but at the end of the day we pushed and nearly won the league in 2016. So it's okay, they will get better time but for now I am more than happy with the performance," said Mapeza.

The former Zimbabwe international is likely to have his full squad at his disposal, with Innocent Mucheneka the only worry.