Zimbabwe: Blaq Diamond to Rock Harare

Pabloz VIP Lounge in Borrowdale is the place to be tonight when South Africa pop duo Blaq Diamond plays at the joint.

Dubbed "One Night Only", the show, which is set to attract the capital's big spenders and socialite, comes at a time when night life has been restored following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

2 Kings Entertainment is behind the show where the talented duo of Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Danya (Blaq Diamond), will be supported by top wheel-spinners DJ Juice, DJ Am and DJ Selekta Base.

In an interview, 2 Kings Entertainment show coordinator DJ Nosh said; "We are expecting the Blaq Diamond entourage on Friday (today) around midday in town where we are going to take them for a few radio interviews.

"This will be their second time in Zimbabwe after their recent show in the City of Kings where they put up a vintage performance.

"After the Bulawayo show, we decided to invite them to come and perform in Harare and they were super excited.

"As a stable, we are happy to be associated with big names like Blaq Diamond having hosted other international acts like Davido and Diamond Platnumz in the past.

"It has always been our desire to ensure that we host something big that will always shake the showbiz scene and give merry-makers value for their money.

"There is more coming in the course of the year but we won't pre-empty it right now."

Known for such chart-toppers as Summer Yomuthi, Woza My Love and Love Letter, the Blaq Diamond duo for their energy-sapping performances.

Their show at Pabloz VIP Lounge comes after the same joint hosted DJ Maphorisa and Major League DJz inrecent weeks.

Fans will have to book tickets for a table as has become the known at the joint.