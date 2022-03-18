Kenya: Who Will Succeed Kibor - Atwoli or Omar Lali as Men's Conference Chairman

Nairobi — A rift has emerged among followers of the famed imaginary Men's Conference as separate factions declared firebrand trade unionist Francis Atwoli as their new Chairman.

There is also another group that is pushing for Lamu-based boat operator Omar Lali to succeed Mzee Jackson Kibor who died on Thursday.

While social media enthusiasts seem to give the impression that Lali has already been sworn-in, the splinter group which is more aligned to the governance and political sphere announced on Thursday that the Men's Conference National Executive Council had met and resolved that 'Papa Franjes' as he is popularly known will succeed Kibor has been chairing the imaginary conference on Valentine's Day.

"After long deliberations by the NEC, we have proposed the name of Papa Francis Atwoli to replace legend Kibor. This matter will obviously be put to a vote, but we feel he is a man that can fill the huge shoes left by the legend," read the communique.

"Papa Franjes is equal to the task," said an NEC member after the declaration.

So organized is this grouping, it appears, that they directed for an Assumption to the Office Committee to be constituted to oversee all activities associated with the formal swearing-in of Atwoli who is currently in the United Kingdom.

The NEC members have further been assigned roles such as those of writing a profile of the incoming chair, while others have been tasked to ensure the activities leading up to the formal take-over are well documented and publicized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must highlight the achievement of the new chair so far and the vision he has for the association," the NEC statement read.

A NEC member added; "we need no more power vacuum; Papa endorsed..Sec-Gen, do a release to the media and facilitate swearing-in at the Supreme Court mara moja!"

High-ranking officials in Men's Conference women's league issued a statement endorsing the selection of 'Papa Franjes'.

"Of course... as the women league leadership we are honoured," they stated.

Controversial billionaire businessman Jackson Kibor nick-named the Chairman of the Men's Conference after he divorced his wife of 50 years Josephine Jepkoech.

Ever since, his name usually pops up on Valentines' Day as the one who will chair the men's conference, an imaginary gathering for men who don't value the day.

Oath will be administered once the new chair returns from his voyage overseas where he is now engaged on a mass recruitment campaign.