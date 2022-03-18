Kenya: Matatu Owners Threaten to Increase Fares on High Fuel Prices

18 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kenyans should brace for higher matatu fares following the hike in fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This is according to Chairman Matatu Owners Association Simon Kimutai who has defended the planned move.

"We are in business, and I have told our members when they have done cost accounting, they should pass the cost to passengers. It's common sense to pass the cost to the consumers. People who are using matatus should brace themselves for a fare hike," Kimutai warned.

He noted that despite the Public Service Sector propelling the economy forward they still bear the brunt of international fuel hikes with no proper subsidy by the government to cushion them from such effects.

"What propels our engine is petroleum products and now the price fuel is Sh134 which has never been the case in our lives. We are very important to the growth of the economy but nobody recognizes this. Let the those in authority release that we need cushioning or we will not be able to go to work," he said.

According to the latest monthly price review by EPRA, a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh134.72 in Nairobi from Sh129.72 while diesel will go for Sh115.60 from Sh110.60.

The price of kerosene mostly used by rural and urban families for cooking and lighting has been retained at Sh103.54 per litre.

According to EPRA, the actual pump price for super petrol is Sh155.11, which means the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining has spent Sh20.39 cushioning consumers against a sharp increase.

With the spike in fuel prices, the cost of basic goods is expected to also go up since many industries heavily rely on petroleum for their production and transportation.

