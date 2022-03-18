Ghana: Foundation Stone On Wesley Towers Office Complex Laid

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for the Wesley Towers conference office complex in Accra.

TheGH₵ 80 million 16-storey located at the Methodist Headquarters at Ridge in Accra, will create more space for church activities as the church is growing and needed bigger technological place for members and also serving as supporting grounds for others.

RightRev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, said though the project started few months before COVID-19, adding "the project, I would say is a faith journey because we taught it would not be completed but here it is with extreme progress".

He said the conference office would also "intensify its evangelism, looking at the height and the beautification of the building with lively activities, it would draw more people to come in and worship."

Rev. Dr. Boafo, however, encouraged other churches and people to financially support the progress of the church, while urging other churches to also follow same suite and build such towers to work to God's glory.

"The world is changing and now churches can also build such towers, as much as we are focusing on the spirituality of people we should also be looking at the other side of human development".

The lead consultant of the project, Mr. Albert Essamuah said the 16-story structure was expected to be completed by the end of October 2022, but would be partly completed by July 2022.

"By July the building would be partly done in order for clients to come in to start their businesses and as the remaining project would be ongoing we are hopeful to complete it by October 2022".

Mr Essamuah reiterated that the location of the conference office was marching with the developments around the area and the church was also part of the developments of the nation.

"This area is a super prime area meaning structures erected here have to be big enough to accommodate lots of things to help support people while generating income to the church".

The occasion was graced by lots of dignitaries including the Rt. Rev. Michael Agyakwa Bossman (Administrative Bishop), William Orleans Oduro (Lay President), Lay William Oduro, Lay Kwaku Asamoah Ocher, Lay Araba Atta Sam, Lay Faustina Nelson, Clergy's, Methodist Choir among others.