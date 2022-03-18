Egypt: President Sisi Sends Message to Indonesian Counterpart

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi sent a message to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on means of boosting bilateral cooperation and ongoing efforts to prepare for the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCCC, set for Sharm El Sheikh in November.

In statements on Friday, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said that Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is currently visiting Jakarta, handed over the message to the Indonesian president during their meeting.

During the meeting, Shoukry stressed the importance of continuing coordination between the two countries with the view to meeting the aspirations of the two countries' peoples and serving joint interests, the spokesman added.

MENA