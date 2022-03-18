Egypt: Anani - Handling of Ukraine Tourists' Crisis Increased Confidence of Govts in Egypt

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El Anani held a meeting on Thursday to follow up the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on the tourism sector in Egypt, noting that the successful way of handling the problem of Ukrainian tourists who were stranded in Egypt has contributed to increasing the confidence of the governments, tourists and tourism agents of various countries in the Egyptian tourism destination.

The meeting was attended by the chief of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, a number of the minister's advisers, senior officials of the tourism ministry, the head of the Egyptian Federation of Tourist Chambers, according to a statement released by the ministry.

The meeting covered the latest developments as regards the return home of tourists of various nationalities who were stranded in Egypt as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

The conferees underlined the importance of providing all possible means of care and facilitation to all tourists who are still staying in Egypt and regularly checking on the health and precautionary measures applied at all the tourist installations to ensure quality of services offered to them.

