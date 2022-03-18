Egypt: Culture Min. Opens 23rd Ismailia Int'l Film Festival for Documentaries, Short Films

18 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Culture Minister Inas Abdel Daiem inaugurated on Thursday evening the 23rd edition of the Ismailia International Film Festival for Documentaries and Short Films at Ismailia Culture Palace.

The inauguration was attended by Deputy Governor of Ismailia Ahmed Essam el Din and a galaxy of actors and other filmmakers.

During the inauguration, the minister asserted that the festival is tackling a number of humanitarian issues and constructing ideas as well as shedding light on a number of noble norms and principles.

The festival is expected to honor Egyptian documentary directors Awad Shoukry and Khairy Beshara.

The Ismailia International Film Festival for Documentaries and Short Films is held annually by the National Film Center in Ismailia Governorate. The festival is one of the oldest festivals in the Arab world and the first Arab festival that specializes in documentaries and short films.

