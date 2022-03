Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed on Friday with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi means of boosting bilateral coopeartion.

On his official Twitter account, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Sameh Shoukry said that the two ministers exchanged views on a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On Sunday, Shoukry embarked on an Asian tour that includes stops in Malaysia, Singapore and Pakistan.

MENA