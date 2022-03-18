Sierra Leone: Samura Kamara's Corruption Trial - ACC Investigator Establishes Conflict of Interest

The ongoing trial of Dr. Samura Kamara and five others versus the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) continued on Thursday March 17, 2022, at the Freetown High Court No. 1, presided by Justice Adrian Fisher.

When the court commenced sittings at exactly 11: 24am on Thursday, defense lawyer for the 4th accused, Dr. Samura Kamara, Ady Macauley, cross examined the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC)'s prosecuting witness 1 (PW1), Joseph Bockarie Noah.

While being cross examined by Lawyer Ady Macauley, the ACC witness confirmed that Dr.Alie Kabbah, former Head of Mission to the United Nations, had stated in his statement during the course of the investigation that, the two shareholders, Abdul-Raman Kabbah and Musa Kamara of the Ethics Sar Investment, one of the companies that participated in the renovation of the Chancery Building in New York, are his relatives.

The witness was further questioned on the process of his investigation, whether Alie Kabbah, had in a memo instructed the Chinese Government to pay the two million United States Dollars into a private account instead of government account, he replied that he was not aware of such arrangement.

The witness also confirmed that Dr.Alie Kabbah had admitted in his statement during the course of investigation that he instructed the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pay the two million Dollars into the said private account.

He further testified that the ACC was able to recover part of the money from Dr.Alie Kabbah's private account, whilst the rest was transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' account for the said renovation work.

He was asked whether he saw the bank statement of Ethic Sar Investment, and he replied in the affirmative.

Lawyer Ady Macauley applied to the court for the witness to furnish him with several exhibits and statements of Dr.Alie Kabbah, which the court granted.

During the cross examination, PW1 was asked several questions in relation to some of the evidence he presented to the court as exhibits, particularly whether the former Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and currently an Ambassador to Tuckey, sent in any memo to the Chinese Government, the witness replied that it was during the investigation he discovered the said memo.

He was asked whether he brought the memo as was ordered by the court, he replied that he didn't but promised to bring it along on the next adjourned date.