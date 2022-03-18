Ghanaian TV Channels to Go Global - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that the government has commenced engagements with international TV platforms to host more Ghanaian TV channels on their global platforms.

The move is aimed at increasing Ghanaian media's access to international markets and broadcast Ghanaian contents globally.

According to the Minister, this forms part of the government's plans to increase international viewership of locally produced television content, and acquire a larger global audience for Ghanaian TV stations.

"The Ministry of Information is commencing engagements with global broadcasting regulators through embassies in Ghana to facilitate the hosting of Ghanaian TV channels, which promote Ghana's economic and investment potential on international transmitting channels. We believe this will assist Ghana's investment and tourist potential and opportunities in global marketing.

"It will also aid in the export of Ghana's multimedia content into the foreign market and the growth of the global market share of local television networks; eventually, this should increase export income accruing to the Ghanaian economy. Already, we have received a request from some Ghanaian TV networks and bouquet providers, and we will do all that is within our power to assist them in entering global markets," he said.

The Minister made the disclosure during the release party of CNBC Africa's Greatest Star Documentary Film on Ghana on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

He said there were hosts of advantages for Ghana to benefit should Ghanaian media content make it to the global scene.

Outlining some of the advantages, the Minister said it would help Ghana build a global presence for TV content and establish an international voice for Ghana.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah reiterated the call, especially to production and media houses of Ghanaian origin, to also develop content that markets Ghana's opportunities and potential to local and international audiences.

He said this would be a good contribution to growing the Ghanaian economy.