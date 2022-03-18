Ghana: AMA PM Retained for 3rd Time

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) yesterday re-elected Mr Alfred Asiedu Agyei as its Presiding Member for the third consecutive time.

The community development specialist polled 31 "yes" votes and two votes against in an election supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission.

MrAgyei in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the members of the assembly for their continuous trust and confidence reposed in him and assured them of inclusive leadership to advance the development of the assembly.

He also pleaded with all members to support him in uplifting the image of the assembly by working hard and sharing ideas on how to mobilise more revenue for developmental works.

As part of his mandate, Mr Agyei said, he would see to the welfare of the assembly members to encourage them to put in their best for the progress of the assembly.

"Assembly members are not paid they are only given allowances which is nothing good to write home about, we are putting things in place to make sure the assembly members are well motivated".

The AMA Chief Executive, Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, commended the assembly members for their good conduct during the elections while encouraging them to support the presiding member in all activities.

"Unity is important in achieving any agenda therefore all members should join hands in unity and work towards bringing the needed development to people in their communities," she said.

A former AMA Chief Executive, Alfred Nii Oko Vanderpuye, expressed the hope that all members would work closely with the Presiding Member and the AMA Chief Executive Officer.

"There is so much to be done especially now that the 'Operation clean your frontage' project was still ongoing, all hands should be on deck," he said.

He further advised citizens not to undermine the works and other activities initiated by the assembly, and rather come together to work for the betterment of the assembly.