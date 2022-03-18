Ghana: 3 Ministers Summoned to Brief Parliament On Renewed Clashes in Bawku

Parliament has summoned three security sector ministers to brief the House urgently on the renewed violent clashes in Bawku, Upper East Region.

They are the ministers of National Security, Albert KanDapaah, Defence, Dominic Nitiwul and The Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The invitation of the ministers was necessitated by calls made by Members of Parliament (MPs) for the House to be briefed on the security situation in the Upper East regional town.

The renewed clashes are reported to have left three persons dead and three soldiers suffering injuries.

Calling the attention of the House to the Wednesday shooting, Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka, said inviting the ministers to brief the House on the deteriorating security situation in Bawku would help unravel the causes of the renewed conflict and steps to be taken to tackle the tension.

According to Alhaji Mubarak-Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip, and MP for Asawase, photos emerging from the conflict area in the media were disturbing to the extent that "our colleagues from the enclave are scared to be heard talking about it."

He stated that: "Even if it is a closed-door sitting, the ministers of National Security, Defence and Interior must be directed to appear before this House for us to know exactly what is happening and what steps are being taken to help manage the difficulties.

"I know the conflict is a very long outstanding issue but the current happening is not healthy for us.This will help save the further escalation of the violence and mayhem that is going on in Bawku," Alhaji Mubarak-Muntaka said.

The call was supported by the New Patriotic MPs for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamahand Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and the NDC MP for Tamale North, AlhassanSuhuyini.

Mr Osei-Owusu, NPP MP, Bekwai, said it would be enough for the National Security Minister to brief the House with assistance from his other colleagues, who would be expected to be in the House.

This is because, the National Security Minister oversees the security setup of the country and his briefing should be representative, he said.

"The Minister for National Security briefing the House should be enough. The others can fill into the report he would give the House. Under the circumstances, I direct that the Minister of National Security with the assistance of the Ministers of Defence and Interior, do brief the House urgently on the security situation in Bawku, "Mr Osei-Owusu said.