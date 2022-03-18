Ghana: Barker-Vormawor Finally Bailed

Ashaiman — Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, has finally had his liberty.

Sureties for the accused, who has been charged for treason felony, had been able to secure his bail conditions, after officials of Lands Valuation Board verified various properties pertaining to the bill bond.

As at 3 pm supporters of the accused, who were at the premises of the Tema High Court, were in a jubilant mood when word went round that their leader had finally secured the bail bond and had been verified.

Superintendent (Supt) Osman Alhassan, Ashaiman District Police Commander, early yesterday afternoon told the Ghanaian Times that the accused together with officers at the Lands Valuation Board have been able to verify documents of his surety.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony and was arrested on February 11, this year for allegedly posting on a social media platform that he will stage a coup if the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) was passed by Parliament.

Prosecution in the case alleged he said he will personally stage a coup if the E-Levy was passed.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the Ashaiman District Police yesterday at noon where the accused had been remanded in police custody since his arrest, he was still in custody; albeit in good conditions and mood.

He was at the office of the District Police Commander with a few friends, the investigator and some journalists, who were granted audience.

According to Supt Alhassan, the police did not renege on their duties, but that they were allowing due process to be followed.

"The police do not release people merely, because the court has directed the Land Valuation Board, sureties and officials of the court must validate all bill bonds. It is after all this that the police hands over accused and having been satisfied the court with due process, SuptAlhassan said.

"Contrary to some purported stories by some media houses that the police that deliberately detained Barker-Vormawor and that the investigator left the court were untrue," he said

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, Mr Barker-Vormawor said he will not be a flight risk and will obey all conditions of his bail adding that "I have learnt my lessons and will continue with democratic processes."

He was subsequently arrested on his arrival from the United Kingdom three weeks ago and was passed through due judicial process until his bail on Wednesday.