Nigeria: Zee Africa Commences Production of Kid's Educational Series, Dance Reality Show in Nigeria

ZEE AFRICA is an African-focused Bollywood entertainment company.

ZEE AFRICA has commenced the production of two indigenous programmes in Nigeria as part of its 2022 focus.

Somnath Malakar, the Chief Executive Officer for Sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, said this during the partners' meet session in Lagos on Friday.

Their TV channels include Zeeworld on DStv/GOtv and ZEE ONE on StarTimes.

Mr Malakar also revealed that the highly successful dance show, Dance Africa Dance, will be having a Nigerian version before the end of 2022. He said the Nigerian version would be tagged Dance Nigeria Dance.

"We plan to have 'Dance Nigeria Dance' in Nigeria while possibly starting a ZEE NAIJA channel. The Dance Nigeria Dance debuts in May. As a media company, we must evolve as a partner for brand solutions rather than just a platform for entertainment. Therefore, Zee will be critical to providing multiple qualitative options of engagements.

"To this end, Zee is developing a kids programme for a brand and will run for 13 episodes. The programme will be shot in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Abuja with 27 schools across Nigeria. We are doing all these because Zee Africa wants to be the number one commercially creative content company in Africa," Mr Malakar said.

He also noted that while ZEE WORLD currently occupies the number one spot for 35 months in pay-TV viewership in Nigeria, the aim and focus is to the maintain number one position by a wide margin.

He said they would introduce a Zee One production and Hausa and Yoruba content very soon. Currently, Zee is present in over 160 countries.

Mr Malakar and his team took turns to unveil ZEE AFRICA's plans for the Nigerian television audience in 2022.

During his presentation, Mr Malakar praised the Chief Executive Officer of Deep Vision Legacy, Ejiro Okene, for his company's diligence and efforts in making the Zee brand a household name in Nigeria.

"I strongly believe we at Zee Africa couldn't have done it without the support of the individuals present at this partners meet session - most especially Ejiro Okene of Deep Vision Legacy - for the support and taking charge of the brand from where we were in 2018 to where we are at the moment. The teams have worked hard to get the Zee brand to exactly where it is at the moment," Malakar said.

In his response, Mr Okene thanked the management of Zee Africa for believing in Deep Vision Legacy's abilities saying the media company would not relent in taking the brand to higher grounds.

"As a media marketing agency, we are focused on product and its market. So, we did our research and concluded that Zee Africa is a brand worthy to market, and there's a waiting market for the brand. So, it was cool for us to work and ensure the market gets all the brand can offer," Okene said.

Continuing, Mr Okene revealed how Nigerian audiences accepted ZEE ONE channel and helped it become one of the top 20 stations after it berthed on StarTimes.

"When I had a meeting with Malakar and his team in Johannesburg ahead of the launch of Zee One, they told me we needed to launch almost immediately, and I wondered how possible, but they were certain that with us behind the brand, it is a possibility and that was how we got to work, and Zee One berthed on StarTimes.

As a result, I can tell you that as of today, Zee One stands as one of the top 20 stations with a large audience and viewership on StarTimes since it launched. It proves that the brand is marketable and the audience is ready to accept it," he said.

Tunde Aina, Chief Operating Officer, StarTimes Nigeria, also corroborated Mr Okene's claims saying the station quickly gained massive viewership within a few months of berthing on StarTimes, a feat he described as unprecedented.