Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Nigeria Records One Death, 33 New Infections

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> has recorded 33 <a target="_blank" href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/306886#:~:text=Lassa%20fever%20is%20an%20acute,spleen%2C%20it%20can%20be%20fatal.">Lassa fever</a> infections and one death in the tenth week of 2022, spanning March 7 to 13.

This was disclosed in the latest situation report, which was published late Thursday on the NCDC website.

The report shows that the number of confirmed cases decreased from 57 in week nine to 33 cases, which were reported in nine states: Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Kebbi.

The disease control centre stated in the report that cumulatively from the first week to the tenth week of 2022, 112 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.8 per cent.

The centre added that the new fatality rate is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021, which was 22.0 per cent, noting that no new healthcare workers were affected in the reporting week 10.

In 2022, a total of 630 people have been infected by Lassa fever, across 87 local government areas in 23 states of the federation.

The report shows that the trio of Ondo, Edo and Bauchi states topped the infection charts by accounting for 70 per cent of the confirmed cases.

Ondo State in the South-west topped the infection chart with 30 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi states accounted for 24 and 16 per cent of the infections respectively.

The NCDC also maintained that the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

<strong>Lassa Fever</strong>

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food, household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

It's symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/432136-in-ondo-lassa-fever-kills-more-people-than-covid-19-in-11-months.html">unexplainable</a> bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.