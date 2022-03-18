Nigeria: Court Vacates Order Stopping APC Convention

Abuja — A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Kubwa, on Friday, vacated the order of interim injunction that barred the All Progressive Congress, APC, from going ahead with its planned national convention.

The interim order followed a suit that was lodged before the court by an aggrieved member of the party, Salisu Umoru.

APC Crisis: Youth leaders lament hypocrisy, bootlicking amongst party leaders

Plaintiff had among other things, prayed the court to direct the APC and its Chairman caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to halt further action on the planned convention, pending the resolution of legal cases involving the party.

He equally sought an order directing Buni to begin the reconciliation process to resolve all the disputes that emanated from the local government congresses that were conducted by the party.

The court had on the strength of an application that was filed by Plaintiff, granted an interim injunction restraining the APC from proceeding with the convention billed for March 26.

Meanwhile, dissatisfied with the order, APC approached the court with an application to set it aside.

While granting APC's application on Friday, Justice Bello Kawu, held that Plaintiff lacked the locus to sustain the restraining order.

The court held that the order of injunction is issued against the APC on November 18, 2021, has been overtaken by a recent judgment the Supreme Court delivered on a similar matter.

Justice Kawu however adjourned Plaintiff's substantive suit till March 30 for hearing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was also cited as a Defendant in the matter.