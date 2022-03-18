Nigeria: Court Vacates Order Stopping APC Convention

18 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Abuja — A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Kubwa, on Friday, vacated the order of interim injunction that barred the All Progressive Congress, APC, from going ahead with its planned national convention.

The interim order followed a suit that was lodged before the court by an aggrieved member of the party, Salisu Umoru.

APC Crisis: Youth leaders lament hypocrisy, bootlicking amongst party leaders

Plaintiff had among other things, prayed the court to direct the APC and its Chairman caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to halt further action on the planned convention, pending the resolution of legal cases involving the party.

He equally sought an order directing Buni to begin the reconciliation process to resolve all the disputes that emanated from the local government congresses that were conducted by the party.

The court had on the strength of an application that was filed by Plaintiff, granted an interim injunction restraining the APC from proceeding with the convention billed for March 26.

Meanwhile, dissatisfied with the order, APC approached the court with an application to set it aside.

While granting APC's application on Friday, Justice Bello Kawu, held that Plaintiff lacked the locus to sustain the restraining order.

The court held that the order of injunction is issued against the APC on November 18, 2021, has been overtaken by a recent judgment the Supreme Court delivered on a similar matter.

Justice Kawu however adjourned Plaintiff's substantive suit till March 30 for hearing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was also cited as a Defendant in the matter.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X